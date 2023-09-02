Two men have been arrested in the Portadown area today (Saturday) in connection with a major police data breach.

The arrests follow a search in the area by detectives investigating criminality linked to the freedom of information data breach.

The men aged 21 and 22 have been detained under the Terrorism Act and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Avine Kelly said: “We continue to work toward establishing those who possess information relating to the data breach on August 8th, and will take action to ensure that any criminality identified is dealt with robustly to keep communities, and our officers and staff who serve them, safe.”