Register
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

Police data breach probe: two men arrested in Portadown

Two men have been arrested in the Portadown area today (Saturday) in connection with a major police data breach.
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 22:00 BST
PSNI. Photo by: National WorldPSNI. Photo by: National World
PSNI. Photo by: National World

The arrests follow a search in the area by detectives investigating criminality linked to the freedom of information data breach.

The men aged 21 and 22 have been detained under the Terrorism Act and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Avine Kelly said: “We continue to work toward establishing those who possess information relating to the data breach on August 8th, and will take action to ensure that any criminality identified is dealt with robustly to keep communities, and our officers and staff who serve them, safe.”

Widespread concern and anger was expressed last month after a major data breach compromised the personal and employment details of thousands of PSNI officers and civilian staff.