Police data breach probe: two men arrested in Portadown
The arrests follow a search in the area by detectives investigating criminality linked to the freedom of information data breach.
The men aged 21 and 22 have been detained under the Terrorism Act and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Detective Chief Inspector Avine Kelly said: “We continue to work toward establishing those who possess information relating to the data breach on August 8th, and will take action to ensure that any criminality identified is dealt with robustly to keep communities, and our officers and staff who serve them, safe.”
Widespread concern and anger was expressed last month after a major data breach compromised the personal and employment details of thousands of PSNI officers and civilian staff.