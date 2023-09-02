Police data breach probe: two men released after being arrested in Portadown
The men aged 21 and 22 were detained under the Terrorism Act and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning. Police say they have now been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.
The arrests followed a search in the area by detectives investigating criminality linked to the freedom of information data breach.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In a statement yesterday, Detective Chief Inspector Avine Kelly said: “We continue to work toward establishing those who possess information relating to the data breach on August 8th, and will take action to ensure that any criminality identified is dealt with robustly to keep communities, and our officers and staff who serve them, safe.”
Widespread concern and anger was expressed last month after a major data breach compromised the personal and employment details of thousands of PSNI officers and civilian staff.