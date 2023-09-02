Two men arrested in the Portadown area on Saturday in connection with a major police data breach have been released.

PSNI. Photo by: National World

The men aged 21 and 22 were detained under the Terrorism Act and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning. Police say they have now been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

The arrests followed a search in the area by detectives investigating criminality linked to the freedom of information data breach.

In a statement yesterday, Detective Chief Inspector Avine Kelly said: “We continue to work toward establishing those who possess information relating to the data breach on August 8th, and will take action to ensure that any criminality identified is dealt with robustly to keep communities, and our officers and staff who serve them, safe.”