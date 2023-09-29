Police detected strong smell of cannabis on stopping car with two bald tyres, court told

Register
A Cookstown teenager found with a bag of cannabis in his car was fined £100 at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday for possessing the drug.
By Mid Ulster Court Reporter
Published 29th Sep 2023, 17:08 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 17:08 BST
Nineteen-year-old Jonathan Knipe from Tullach Drive in the town was also fined a further £375 with nine penalty points for having two defective tyres and failing to wear a seatbelt.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan told Knipe with two bald tyres he could have lost control of his car going round a corner.

Mr Ranaghan said he had considered imposing a disqualification but hearing the defendant required his licence for work he would keep it to penalty points.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google MapsDungannon Courthouse. Credit: Google Maps
Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 11.25pm on March 17 last, police stopped a silver BMW car at Westland Road South in Cookstown as the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

She said officers noticed a strong smell of cannabis and located a bag and grinder containing the drug in the door pocket of the vehicle.

The lawyer said an inspection of the car revealed that the rear nearside and offside tyres were defective.

A defence lawyer said the defendant accepted that both tyres were "substantially bald".

Knipe was approaching his home at the time and took off his seatbelt which he should not have done, he said. He immediately owed up to having the cannabis and told police it was for personal use.

Pleading with the court not to disqualify, the lawyer added that Knipe worked as a welder/fabricator and would be required to drive a van in course of his employment.