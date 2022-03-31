Police discovered Newtownabbey meat thief hiding under a mattress in the bedroom

William McCooney was handed an eight-month suspended sentence for taking £85 worth of products from a Co Antrim store.

Belfast Magistrates Court heard the 43-year-old went into the Eurospar in Newtownabbey on January 3 this year, put a packet of pork chops and seven roast beef joints in a bag, and left without paying.

McCooney, of no fixed abode, was identified on CCTV footage of the incident.

Laganside Courts

Prosecutors said a PSNI patrol subsequently spotted him cycling towards a house in the Rathcoole area.

“Police gained entry and found him hiding under a mattress in the bedroom,” a Crown lawyer disclosed.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd argued that his client carried out the theft because he had no money.

“He was desperate to get some food for himself and his wider family,” counsel said.

Mr Boyd added that McCooney has now secured a job with a scaffolding company.

Based on his new-found employment, Deputy District Judge Liam McStay decided against immediate imprisonment.

He told the defendant: “You have an horrendous record for dishonesty - and you also have a violent streak in you.”

Suspending the eight-month term for three years, Mr McStay warned: “I’m minded to give you an opportunity, but if there’s further offending you will be in for a very significant period of custody.”