Police Dog Jess helps to recover cash and drugs during Lisburn search

Constable Lynn said: “This search was part of our ongoing work under Operation Dealbreaker to disrupt the sale and supply of drugs and prevent further harm being caused within our communities through drug debts, drug addiction and drug related deaths.

“I am appealing to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply in our District to call us on the non-emergency number 101 or speak to a member of the Neighbourhood Team directly. Alternatively, you can submit a report online or ring independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“To anyone who thinks they might have a problem with alcohol and/ or drugs and would like to get help please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info for information on support services near you. There is also a range of services available if you are affected by someone else’s drinking and/or drug misuse. Information on these services is also available on this website. These services are available to you regardless of whether or not your loved one is receiving help for their alcohol and/or drug problem.”