Police dog tracks down runaway driver after car crash

The driver failed to stop for police operating in the Antrim area and then lost control of his vehicle, crashing off the road into a lamp post.

“This is the outcome of a driver trying to evade the District Support Team in Antrim last night,” a spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey police said when posting a photo of the smashed car on social media.

“The suspect ran off but was quickly captured a short time later with the assistance of one of our police dogs who had tracked the runaway.

The crashed car at Antrim. Picture: PSNI