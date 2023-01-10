Officers escaped serious injury after a vehicle attempted to ram a police car in the Frosses Road area of Ballymena earlier today (Tuesday).

Shortly before 1.00am, police on patrol in the area observed a black Volkswagen Golf car for which there had been an earlier alert over erratic driving. On seeing the officers’ car, the driver of the Volkswagen sped towards it forcing the police driver to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

A PSNI statement added: “Officers then followed the vehicle and noted that the driver was driving at speeds of up to 120mph, switching his lights off and braking unpredictably, attempting to put the officers following in danger.

Advertisement

“The vehicle believed to have been involved in the incident was later located at an address in the Dervock area and a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and assault on police.The man has since been bailed to return at a later date for further questioning.”

Editorial image

Advertisement

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 52 10/01/2023, or provide information by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement