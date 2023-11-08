Aaron Sterritt (23), of Brookfield Gardens, Ahoghill, admitted a charge of exceeding 45mph on the Crankill Road dual-carriageway near Ballymena at 9.30pm on August 18.

The court heard the defendant’s R plates come down this month.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said had it it been a speed detection with a laser device he would have banned the defendant. He was given five penalty points and fined £100.