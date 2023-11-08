Register
Police estimated Ahoghill R driver hit speed of 90mph

An R driver estimated by police to have been doing 90mph had overtaken a PSNI vehicle, Ballymena Magistrates Court was told.
By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 8th Nov 2023, 09:06 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 09:06 GMT
The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Aaron Sterritt (23), of Brookfield Gardens, Ahoghill, admitted a charge of exceeding 45mph on the Crankill Road dual-carriageway near Ballymena at 9.30pm on August 18.

The court heard the defendant’s R plates come down this month.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said had it it been a speed detection with a laser device he would have banned the defendant. He was given five penalty points and fined £100.