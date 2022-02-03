Police find ammunition in M1 vehicle check

Police said the vehicle was stopped by the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Intercept Team using what they have described as ‘pre-emptive tactics’ in order to prevent the likelihood of a pursuit.
“Enquiries carried out showed the driver to be recently disqualified in court. Whilst dealing with the driver, officers observed ammunition in the vehicle that the driver couldn’t account for,” a PSNI spokesperson confirmed.
The driver was arrested for driving whilst disqualified and possession of amunition in suspicious circumstances.
The ANPR Intercept Team use vehicles equipped with sophisticated digital technology to automatically detect the vehicle registrations of those committing or suspected of committing crime as they move around the Northern Ireland road network.