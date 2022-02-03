Police find ammunition in M1 vehicle check

Police said the vehicle was stopped by the Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Intercept Team using what they have described as ‘pre-emptive tactics’ in order to prevent the likelihood of a pursuit.

“Enquiries carried out showed the driver to be recently disqualified in court. Whilst dealing with the driver, officers observed ammunition in the vehicle that the driver couldn’t account for,” a PSNI spokesperson confirmed.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver was arrested for driving whilst disqualified and possession of amunition in suspicious circumstances.

A driver was arrested after the PSNI Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Intercept Team stopped a vehicle on the M1. Picture: PSNI