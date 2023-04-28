Lisburn Magistrates Court has been told that a Belfast man “didn’t cover himself in glory” after he assaulted police.

Liam Bennett, 34, whose address was given as Keerykeel Gardens in Belfast, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court to face two charges of assaulting police, possession of a prohibited weapon, attempted criminal damage, obstructing a constable, and driving when unfit.

The court heard that on November 20, 2019, police attended a road traffic collision at Boomers Way in Lisburn.

Officers approached the vehicle and the defendant attempted to headbutt one of the officers. He was then restrained and arrested.

Belfast man admits assaulting police following a car crash in Lisburn. Pic by Google

During his arrest he was reported to have said: “I went down to light a cigarette and lost control.”

The court also heard the police stated the defendant displayed “slurred speech and erratic behaviour, and was frequently violent”.

The defendant refused to give his name and refused to undertake a breath test. He was then informed by the police that he would be searched, at which point it was said he “struggled violently, spat at the back seat of the police vehicle, and continued to be verbally abusive, telling the police: “away back to Britain”.”

During a search of the defendant’s vehicle police discovered a cannister of CS spray.

Defence said: “He appreciates his behaviour was simply unacceptable and that there are ramifications for that. He would like this chapter of his life to be over.”

District Judge Peter Magill said the defendant “didn’t cover himself in glory” during the incident.

During sentencing Mr Magill told the defendant: “It was in 2019 and a lot of time has gone by and you haven’t been in trouble since. You were in a pretty bad way that day, banging your head off the wall of the custody van.”

The district judge imposed a two-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months on each of the two charges of assaulting a police officer. He also imposed a one-month sentence suspended for 18 months on each of the other charges, with the sentences to run concurrently.