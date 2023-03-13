Police found a small quantity of cocaine and methaphedrone during the search of a man's bedroom, Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Friday.

Ralph David Burnside (55), of Riverside, Moneymore, was fined £200 with a £15 offender’s levy for possessing the cocaine and given a Conditional Discharge for 12 months for possessing methaphedrone on July 5, 2022.

The court was told that police carried out a search under warrant of property at Main Street in Coagh.

During the search of an upstairs bedroom they located 2.77 grams of cocaine in a small box, and a small quantity of methaphedrone was also found, said prosecuting counsel.

Dungannon Courthouse.

She said Burnside admitted to police that the drugs were his.

Admitting the offences a defence lawyer said Burnside, who appeared in court by video link from his solicitor’s office, had led the police to the drugs.

He said the methaphedrone had been there for “a significant time.”

The lawyer stressed the defendant has sought help in relation to his drug problem.

He explained that Burnside did not intend using the cocaine, but kept it in the house to resist the temptation of having to go out looking for it.

Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare made an order for the destruction of the drugs.

Meanwhile, in a separate matter, Burnside was fined £250 with a £15 offender’s levy and given six penalty points for having no insurance.

