Police find ‘large black machete’ in vehicle in Ballymena town centre

David Beech (29), with an address listed as Staffa Drive in the town, admitted a charge of possessing ‘without good reason or lawful authority’ the machete in a public place.

He had denied a charge of having it as an ‘offensive weapon’ and that charge had been withdrawn by prosecutors.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates’ Court the machete was inside a black binbag in the car.

The defendant admitted it was his car but said the machete belonged to somebody else.

He told police he was in the process of moving house and claimed he didn’t know of the presence of the machete.

The court was told the size of the machete was “18 inches”.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said the vehicle had been packed with items for the house move.

He said the machete had not been wielded in public and it was the defendant’s driving which had brought him to police attention.

The lawyer said the defendant was moving house from his mother’s home to a rental property.

Ordering the destruction of the machete and handing down a three months prison term, suspended for a year, to the defendant who had a previous record, District Judge Nigel Broderick said: “It is always a worry to any court when they hear of anyone in possession of an offensive weapon especially one such as a machete.

“This is possession simpliciter so thankfully there is no evidence that you were using it for any ulterior motive.”