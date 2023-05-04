Police were flagged down by the girlfriend of a man who had been assaulted outside a Magherafelt public house, the local Magistrates Court was told on Wednesday.

Before the court was Peter John McAleese (21), of Elver Avenue,Toome, who is accused of assaulting the man, causing him actual bodily harm, on November 6 last.

Describing it as "a serious case", Deputy District Judge Peter Prenter adjourned it until June 7 for a pre-sentence report.

District Judge Prenter told McAleese to make sure he kept the interview with the Probation Service and cooperated with them.

Bishop Street Courthouse where Magherafelt Magistrates Court is held.

Prosecuting counsel said at approximately 1.15am police on patrol at Rainey Street were flagged down by a female who told them her boyfriend had been knocked out and McAleese was named as the alleged suspect.

