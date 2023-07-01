Police estimated a BMW driver was doing at least 115mph on a motorway.

Alex Lacatus (23), of Queen Street, Ballymena, admitted exceeding a speed of 70mph at 12.35am on March 18 this year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, police joined the M2 at Antrim Area Hospital and when they followed the defendant's vehicle the speedometer in their car was reading 115mph but the BMW continued to pull away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police pulled the driver in and the defendant disputed the speed and said he thought he might have been doing 85mph.

Ballymena courthouse. Photo by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

A defence solicitor said the defendant had been in Belfast and the reason for his "haste" was because he had been told a child was unwell.

The defendant accepted he had exceeded 70mph in the early hours when there were "no other motorists about".