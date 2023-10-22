Police following Tyrone motorist detected him speeding at 115mph on M1 motorway
Before the court was 26-year-old Thomas Kelly from Coalisland Road, Dungannon, who was fined £285 with a £15 offender's levy and handed six penalty points for speeding.
The court heard the offence was detected by police at 4.10pm on June 15 this year.
Prosecuting counsel said there had been heavy rain, poor visibility and moderate traffic at the time of the detection.
The lawyer said police followed Kelly's vehicle as it entered the east-bound junction 15 travelling at 90mph, 40mph in excess of the speed limit.
She said police maintained contact with the vehicle as it travelled along the M1 reaching a speed of 115mph, 45mph over the limit.
Counsel added that police used flashing lights and siren to get the driver to stop. The defendant made no reply when spoken to.
Admitting the offence, a defence lawyer said Kelly had “no excuse for this speed”.
He explained he had been rushing to meet a friend who was leaving for America and he did not want to miss them.
He pointed out the defendant was well aware of the dangers of the road, as his own father had been killed in an accident.
The lawyer said Kelly has been working in retail and has secured employment as a deputy store manager with a local outlet.
He required his licence for shift work and pleaded with the court not to impose a disqualification as it could put his employment in jeopardy.