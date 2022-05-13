Police for information after Lisburn pensioners burgled

Detective Inspector Bell said: “Sometime between 10.00 and 10.30am, the homeowners aged in their 80s, arrived home to find that someone had been inside their property. “Two upstairs bedrooms had been disturbed and a number of items including jewellery and cash had been taken. “I would appeal to anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area or who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage that could help with our enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 924 of 12/05/22. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.