Loading...

Police for information after Lisburn pensioners burgled

Detectives are appealing for information following a burglary in the Montgomery Drive area of Lisburn yesterday morning (Thursday 12th May).

By Darryl Armitage
Friday, 13th May 2022, 1:02 pm

Detective Inspector Bell said: “Sometime between 10.00 and 10.30am, the homeowners aged in their 80s, arrived home to find that someone had been inside their property. “Two upstairs bedrooms had been disturbed and a number of items including jewellery and cash had been taken. “I would appeal to anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area or who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage that could help with our enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 924 of 12/05/22. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

A broken down lorry is blocking the road.