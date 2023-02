The PSNI say a man is receiving treatment after officers forced entry to a house in Magherafelt.

Footage of the police entering a house has been circulating on social media.

Police said they responded to reports of "a man behaving erratically” in the Ballyronan Road area of Magherafelt on Tuesday.

They say the man made his way to an address in Golf Terrace.

Police, concerned for his safety and welfare, forced entry.

A PSNI spokesperson added: "The man was detained and will now be taken for appropriate treatment."

