PSNI officers were forced to use blue flashing lights and pull in front of a man riding an e-scooter along Lurgan’s streets and pavements to get him to stop, Craigavon Magistrates Court has heard.

Mark Edward Ronald Little, aged 49, from The Willows in Lurgan, appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with a number of offences including three counts of theft and driving offences involving the e-scooter.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

A prosecutor told the court that on Friday, October 21 last year at around 4.30 pm, police observed the defendant riding an electric scooter along the pavement in Hill Street in Lurgan and while travelling alongside him matching his speed, found he was driving at 15mph.

The defendant proceeded to Mark Street towards Sloan Street and police intercepted and told him to stop. He failed to do so and drove along the pavement around the rear of the police vehicle continuing along Sloan Street. He was again ordered to stop by police but he continued to ride the scooter towards Union Street.

Police followed with blue flashing lights on in their vehicle and pulled across the path of the defendant in order to stop him.

"He did come to a stop on this occasion,” said the prosecutor adding that checks showed the defendant was disqualified from driving and had no insurance.

The defendant claimed he was unaware he needed insurance. He was arrested for driving while disqualified, having no insurance and failure to stop. He told police: “I’m devastated. I honestly didn’t know because it’s electric.”

Little faced a further charge of stealing two gammon joints valued at £20 from the Spar on the Lough Road in Lurgan on November 22 last year.

The court heard that at around 6.30pm, the defendant put the items in a plastic bag and left the store, making no attempt to pay for them. When police spoke to the defendant, he denied that it was him on CCTV footage and said he couldn’t remember what he was doing in November.

The defendant also faced a charge of stealing a table and chair set, valued at £150, from Tesco at Millennium Way in Lurgan on May 16 this year.

The court heard that two males arrived at the store in a silver Toyota Corolla. They entered the store, with the defendant staying at the front of the store. He lifted the table and chairs and made no attempt to pay. He put it in the back of the car before walking off towards Lurgan town centre.

The car owner was followed out of the store by staff and later made full admissions naming the defendant as the thief. The defendant said, when asked by police: “I’m not going to lie, it’s all on camera.”

Four days later Little was accused of stealing a firepit barbecue, valued at £330, from Tesco in Portadown.

On Saturday May 20, at around 4.30pm a male and female entered the store. When the female paid for goods totalling £40, the male left the store with the barbecue. He was challenged by security because of ‘trolley knocks’ but he continued to push the trolley into the lift and left the store, making no attempt to pay.

The defendant was recognised by police via CCTV footage and he made full admissions on interview adding that he had sold it.

Little’s barrister said the defendant is ‘extremely remorseful’.

“At the time of the offending he was in a very dark state and his life was in chaos,” said the barrister, adding Little had stolen items to pay of drug debts.

“He had a long standing history of addiction and was in hospital for four months. That time in hospital has given him a much-needed opportunity to reflect on his lifestyle.”

She added that Little is working with the Community Addictions Team and is on the opioid substitution programme every day plus he is in contact with Extern and a support group with the Salvation Army who helped him when he was discharged from hospital.

She added that the defendant simply didn’t realise he needed a licence for the e-scooter.

“He had his hood up and didn’t realise police were trying to stop him,” she said.

District Judge Bernie Kelly pointed out the defendant’s repeated offending and that Little refused to say who he sold the firepit to.

“He’s been at it since he was no age,” said the judge. “The whole thing is financially motivated to maintain and ensure his drugs’ lifestyle, a lifestyle he maintains despite being on the programme of substitutes.”

For stealing the gammon from the Spar Little was given a three-month jail term plus the £25 offender’s levy. For stealing the firepit from Tesco he was given a three-month jail term to run concurrent with the previous three months.

For driving while disqualified he was jailed for two months and banned from driving for 12 months with the jail term to run consecutively to the previous jail terms. For having no insurance he was given a two-month jail term and a 12-month ban to run concurrently with the previous jail terms. For failing to stop for police he was given a £100 fine.