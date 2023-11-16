Police found cannabis during search at Maghera woman's address, court told
A South Derry woman found with 4.2 grams of cannabis, was fined £200 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court for possessing the drug.
Edel Quinn McKenna, aged 29, from Tullykeeran Gardens in Maghera, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.
Prosecuting counsel fold the court that police found the cannabis during a search at the defendant's address on May 21 last year.
Defence solicitor, Donal Heron, said the defendant admitted the offence.
Imposing the fines, District Judge Oonagh Mullan also made a destruction order for the cannabis.