A Tyrone motorist who left the scene of a one-vehicle crash was later found by police in a toilet, Dungannon Magistrates Court was told on Friday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brian Conrad Neill (53), of Hollow Mills, Newmills, admitted charges of driving while unfit, driving while disqualified, having no insurance, failing to remain at the scene of a damage only accident, failing to report, failing to answer his bail, and failing to provide a specimen.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan deferred sentencing until March 1 2024 to "put him to the test". Mr Ranaghan told Neill it was on condition that there is no further offending, including motoring offences, or he would go to prison for at least six months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The judge also ordered him to see his GP with reference to confirming that he was receiving help with alcohol issues.

Dungannon Courthouse. Credit: National World

Prosecuting counsel said on November 12 last year at approximately 10.32pm police received a report of a single vehicle collision at Roughan Road, Stewartstown. The lawyer said the driver was identified as the defendant and that he had been collected by a female and taken to an address in Newmills.

On arriving at the address the female denied she knew the location of Neill, but when police looked in a downstairs toilet they found him with cuts to his head and arms consistent with being in a road traffic accident.

Counsel said he was unsteady on his feet and appeared confused and was conveyed to Craigavon Hospital where checks were carried out showing he was a disqualified driver.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Continuing, counsel said Neill failed to provide a breath specimen at the hospital and later refused to provide a blood specimen while at the police station. She added that he was released on bail but failed to answer appointments.

Judge Ranaghan remarked that Neill has “an appalling record especially in connection with driving while disqualified”.

Defence lawyer Noel Dillon said the defendant had provided a breath specimen showing an alcohol reading of 32 mcgs while in hospital despite having injured ribs.