Tracy O'Neill (45) of Molesworth Plaza, Molesworth Street, Cookstown, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender's levy.She admitted having the drug in her possession on September 22 this year.Dungannon Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday (November 30) that police called at the defendant's address and spoke to her.Prosecuting counsel said they carried out a search and found one bag of herbal cannabis in her handbag.He said she was later interviewed about the matter and admitted possessing the drug, and said it cost about £20.A defence lawyer said O'Neill has struggled with alcohol and drug issues.He asked the court to treat this matter as a "one off" and to deal with her leniently.Deputy District Judge Sean O'Hare said he would impose a financial penalty.