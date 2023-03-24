Register
Police found Lisburn woman 'drunk' in her car outside the train station

A Lisburn woman has been banned from driving after she was found drunk in her car.

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:01 GMT

Angela Davis (57), whose address was given as Waterside in Lisburn, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with being in charge of a motor vehicle in a public place after consuming alcohol over the prescribed limit.

The court heard that on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 10.40pm, police received a report of a female who appeared to be intoxicated getting into a vehicle in the car park of Lisburn train station.

When the police attended, they found the defendant behind the wheel of the car, with the engine running and the lights on.

Local woman is banned from the roads by Lisburn Magistrates Court. Pic by Google
Local woman is banned from the roads by Lisburn Magistrates Court. Pic by Google
Local woman is banned from the roads by Lisburn Magistrates Court. Pic by Google

The police said it was immediately apparent that the defendant was drunk.

She was arrested and gave a breath test reading of 127 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Defence said the defendant had been driving since she was 18. “On the day in question she arranged to go to the theatre in Belfast and parked her car at the train station,” he said.

“She went for a meal afterwards and had some wine. She came back to Lisburn but never had any intention of driving home. Her friend had gone to get a taxi and she was waiting in the car.”

District Judge Rosie Watters, noting the breath test revealed a “very, very high reading” imposed a fine of £250, an offender’s levy of £15 and banned the defendant from driving for 12 months.