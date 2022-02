Cameron Rainey (22), of Lewis Park, was then found with two Pregabalin tablets for which he did not have a prescription, on July 16 last year.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine told Ballymena Magistrates Court the defendant had been using the drugs “for his depression and anxiety”.

The court heard that on December 6, 2019, the defendnt stole bottles of Hennessey worth £60 from Co-op at Broughshane Street in the town.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC