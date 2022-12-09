Police found a Carrick motorist "snoring loudly" in a car which was half on a kerb and had frontal damage in Larne.

When Lauren Craig (35), of Bridewell Drive, was taken to hospital, Class C drugs were found.

The defendant was sentenced at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on charges of driving whilst unfit; failing to provide a breath sample; and possession of amphetamine and Clonazolam on March 10 this year.

A prosecutor said police found Craig in the driver's seat of the car and she "appeared to be asleep" and was "snoring loudly".

Amphetamine was found in the footwell and the defendant failed to provide a preliminary breath sample.

She was taken to hospital where a blood sample showed substances including amphetamine.

During preparation for an X-ray a nurse located "Class C tablets secreted in her bra".

When interviewed by police, the defendant said she "couldn't remember anything".

A defence lawyer said Craig is now "drug free".

He said the defendant was only too well aware of the "potential for a tragedy given the state that she was in and is thankful that nothing happened on this particular occasion".

