Kyle Elliott (24), of Clendinning Way, committed the offence at Craig Court on February 28 this year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, March 1, heard that police were called to the scene and saw the defendant had blood on his hand.

A defence lawyer said the defendant did not “cover himself in glory” with his conduct but he had “personal difficulties” and “mental health issues had overtaken him”.

Ballymena Courthouse. INBT02-213AC