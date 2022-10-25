Police get more time to question man arrested on suspicion of Liam Christie murder
Police have been given more time to question a man they have arrested in connection with the death of 44-year-old Liam Christie in Antrim.
Mr Christie, a father-of-three, was shot up to eight times during what police say was a “brutal killing” in the Craighill area, where he had bee residing in recent weeks.
Major Investigation Team Detectives investigating the death have been granted an extension for the detention of a man (44) arrested on suspicion of murder until 1pm on Thursday, October 27.