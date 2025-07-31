Police applied a spitguard after a 55-year-old Ballymena woman began spitting in the presence of officers.

Karen Wright, with an address listed as no fixed abode in Ballymena, had been drinking and she was verbally abusive to police, Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told.

She refused to walk and had to be carried by police. She struggled with officers and was shouting in the Broadway Avenue area of Ballymena after 10pm on Saturday July 19 this year.

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

She appeared at court via video link from prison and admitted charges of disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

A defence barrister said that the defendant, who had a record, pleaded guilty to the charges before the court and was remorseful.

The defendant, who had 48 previous convictions, was given a three months prison sentence.