Police have charged a 51-year-old man in connection with attempted theft and security alert at Temple ATM

Detectives from Lisburn CID have charged a 51-year-old man to appear at Downpatrick Magistrates Court on December 21.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 5th Dec 2023, 16:48 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 16:54 GMT
The man was charged with a number of offences including six counts of burglary, four counts of theft, causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property, five counts of going equipped for burglary as well as drug related offences.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The charges relate to a number of incidents including a security alert and attempted theft from an ATM machine in Temple in October 2022.

A 40-year-old man and 39-year-old woman were also previously charged to appear before Downpatrick Magistrates Court on December 21.