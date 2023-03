Police in Lisburn have charged a 62-year-old man with fraud by false representation.

He was due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Friday March 24.

It is understood the charges relate to an incident in Lisburn city centre on Thursday March 23, when a man in his 80s was reportedly pressured to purchase items.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lisburn police have charged a 62-year-old man with fraud and he was due before Lisburn Magistrate's Court on Friday March 24. Pic by Google