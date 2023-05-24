Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81

Police have released two people on bail who were arrested following searches of a property in Lisburn

A 37-year-old woman and 36-year-old man arrested in Lisburn on Tuesday (May 23) by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Serious Crime Branch have been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 24th May 2023, 08:52 BST

During the search officers seized a number of items including suspected criminal property, a suspected firearm, a quantity of Class A controlled drugs and drug-related paraphernalia.

Two people arrested in Lisburn have been released on bailTwo people arrested in Lisburn have been released on bail
Two people arrested in Lisburn have been released on bail