During the search officers seized a number of items including suspected criminal property, a suspected firearm, a quantity of Class A controlled drugs and drug-related paraphernalia.
Police have released two people on bail who were arrested following searches of a property in Lisburn
A 37-year-old woman and 36-year-old man arrested in Lisburn on Tuesday (May 23) by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Serious Crime Branch have been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.