A police helicopter and stinger device were deployed to stop a Lurgan boxer who was spotted by the PSNI driving his car 'at speed', Craigavon court has heard.

Diarmuid Toland, aged 23, from Deeny Drive, faced a number of motoring offences at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday (July 21) including failing to stop for police, having a defective light and careless driving.

A Prosecutor told the court that on Thursday March 29 at around 1.52 in the morning police spotted a white Audi in Lurgan turning left into Deeny Drive and then on to Kilwilkie "at speed”.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: National World.

The prosecutor said police followed Toland onto Lake Street and into Kilwilkie Gardens. When about two or three car lengths behind, they signalled for him to stop with blue light sirens and a headlamp flasher. He continued to drive at speed travelling back down Levin Road and onto Deeny Drive and then back onto the Levin Road reaching around 40mph in a 30mph zone. Toland continued onto the North Circular Road and towards North Street leaving a “significant gap” between him and the police.

The sirens, court heard, were deactivated and police attended the address registered to the car at Deeny Drive and spoke to Toland’s father who confirmed it was his son’s car. Police spotted the vehicle again and put on the blue lights sirens, this time assisted by a PSNI helicopter, who said the car was travelling on the Antrim Road towards the town centre, at times driving on the wrong side of the road and travelling at speed in narrow streets reduced to one lane due to parked cars.

A police stinger device was deployed on the Antrim Road and the vehicle continued to drive with three flat tyres onto the North Circular Road and onto the Levin Road where it stopped.

Toland’s solicitor said his client was “completely foolish” and added: “This young man has never been in trouble before. When stingers are deployed it certainly gives a flavour of a more serious incident.”

District Judge Bernie Kelly reminded the solicitor that a helicopter had been sent up. The solicitor referred to the footage, stating: “What that shows really is a car driving around a country lane on the outskirts of Lurgan and coming back via Kilwilkie not at any great speed. It wasn’t like one of those shows you see like ‘Police, Camera, Action’.”

The defence solicitor said his client was embarrassed to be in court. “He boxes for Ireland and is in full time work,” said his solicitor, adding that he relies on his licence to get him to Belfast to the Holy Family Gym and to the High Performance Centre in Dublin.

District Judge Kelly said: “For the careless driving, and I agree that it is very much the high end of careless driving, there will be a fine of £200 together with the Offender Levy and nine penalty points. That means that anything going forward within the next three years would put him off the road.

"Having been given the discretion of the court in relation to dangerous viz-a-viz careless, there will be no discretion given if he appears back and reaches the magic 12 penalty points.

