Police helicopter drafted in to catch scrambler rider 'causing a disturbance'

A police helicopter was brought in after the PSNI received reports of scramblers "causing a disturbance", a court has heard.

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:10 BST

Details emerged at Ballymena Magistrates' Court where Jedd Erwin Hill (25), of Grainger's Mill in Antrim, was sentenced for driving whilst disqualified; absence of insurance for a scrambler failing to wear a motorbike helmet in the Greystone area of Antrim on May 16, 2021.

A prosecutor said police received a report of "scrambler bikes causing a disturbance" in the Greystone Link area around 2.30pm on the day in question.

"Due to that, the police helicopter was tasked and observed those types of vehicles being driven in the Craighill and Woodgreen area of Antrim".

Ballymena courthouse.Ballymena courthouse.
Ballymena courthouse.

A white scrambler with a "distinctive mudguard" was "doing loops over the road, on the footpath and on grassy areas".

A male was riding and he became aware of the presence of the helicopter and "regularly looked up".

The court was told he dismounted and pushed the bike along a footpath in the Woodgreen area and into a covered driveway.

He "began covering the bike" and when police on the ground arrived they found the bike "where it had been hidden".

The defendant, who had a previous record, was given a three months prison term, suspended for 18 months, and was given an 18 months driving ban.