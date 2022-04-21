Police helicopter tasked after motorhome theft in Co Armagh

A police spokesperson revealed that two suspects made their way across the border where they were apprehended by members of the Garda.

"Police received reports that a motorhome had been stolen from the Tandragee area during a burglary.

"Local crews observed this motorhome a while later on the Castleblaney Road near Carna, and with the assistance of the Graphites Tactical Support Group and police helicopter managed to locate it in a laneway with the two suspects making off on foot.

The stolen motorhome was located in a laneway. Picture: PSNI

"Tactical Support Group officers gave chase into a wooded area where a police dog assisted in trying to locate them. The suspects made their way across the border where one was apprehended by our colleagues in the Guards."

Anyone who has any information that may assist police with their investigation into the burglary should call them on 101 quoting reference 1460 20/04/22.