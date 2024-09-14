Police are hunting for masked men who carried out a series of aggravated burglaries in Newry.

Appealing for information, Detective Sergeant Cargin said: "We are investigating six reports of aggravated burglaries of a number of homes between 7pm and 10.30pm on Friday night, 13th September.

"We received a report at around 9.10pm that three masked men, armed with crow bars, entered a house in the Kennard Villas area, threatened the occupant and stole three handbags.

“While conducting enquiries, officers observed damage to a door of a house in the Kennard Villas area. The house was empty and enquiries are ongoing to establish if anything was taken.

"We then received a report shortly after 9.20pm that up to six masked men entered a house via a front window using a sledge hammer in the Carnagat Park area. They were chased by the occupant and left in a dark coloured Volkswagen Golf.

"Shortly after 9.30pm, a report was received that a house in Beechmount Park was entered, with cash and jewellery reported missing. It is believed the house was entered sometime between 8pm and 9.10pm."

Detective Sergeant Cargin continued: "A few minutes later, another report was received, stating that three masked men with screwdrivers pushed passed an occupant of a house in the Patrick Street area, before making off with cash and a phone.

"Around an hour later, at 10.25pm, we received a sixth report of a burglary of a house in the Carnagat Park area sometime between 7.30pm and 10.15pm.

"We have launched an investigation and at this time, we are treating these six reports as linked. I would appeal to anyone who noticed anything suspicious, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage, in the Newry area between 7pm and 10.30pm to contact Detectives on 101 and quote reference 1566 of 13/09/24.W

A report can also be submitted online or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.