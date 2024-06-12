Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man is being treated in hospital after being stabbed in the neck in Belfast city centre on Wednesday, June 12.

Police are appealing for information following the incident which occurred at College Square East.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “It is believed that an altercation involving three men occurred in the area shortly before 4.30pm, which resulted in one of the men sustaining a stab wound to his neck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A general view of College Square East, Belfast. Photo by Google

"The injured man was taken to hospital following the incident to receive treatment for his injuries while the suspect, a man dressed in a grey tracksuit, left the scene on foot.

"Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives in Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1026 12/06/24.”