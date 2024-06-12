Police hunt for suspect after man stabbed in the neck in Belfast city centre

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jun 2024, 20:03 BST
A man is being treated in hospital after being stabbed in the neck in Belfast city centre on Wednesday, June 12.

Police are appealing for information following the incident which occurred at College Square East.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “It is believed that an altercation involving three men occurred in the area shortly before 4.30pm, which resulted in one of the men sustaining a stab wound to his neck.

A general view of College Square East, Belfast. Photo by GoogleA general view of College Square East, Belfast. Photo by Google
"The injured man was taken to hospital following the incident to receive treatment for his injuries while the suspect, a man dressed in a grey tracksuit, left the scene on foot.

"Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives in Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1026 12/06/24.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.