Police hunt man who threw rocks at windows of ‘multiple business premises’

Police are hunting for a man who threw rocks at multiple business premises in Magherafelt town centre over night.

By Stanley Campbell
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:28 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 12:37 GMT

They are also appealing for information and witnesses to the attacks on commercial premises.

Neighbourhood Inspector Kyle Lucas said: “Police are investigating a series of incidents in Magherafelt town centre during which it was reported that the windows of a number of premises had been smashed in the Rainey Street, Market Square, Broad Street, Queen Street and Ballyronan Road areas.

“Officers received a report that a man had been seen throwing rocks at the windows of multiple business premises in the area between 11.30pm on Sunday 19th March, and 12:45am on Monday 20th March.

One of the businesses premises which had its windows smashed.
“The suspect has been described as being in his late 20s, with short dark hair, and was wearing a brown jacket with a collar, a white shirt, dark coloured trousers, and white and black trainers. He may possibly also have been wearing glasses.”

Inspector Lucas continued: “An investigation is underway, and we are appealing to anyone with any information which may assist us, to get in touch.

“In particular, we want to hear from any local business owners who may have any CCTV footage, or any members of the public who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area at the time, or captured any mobile or dash-cam footage.

“We would also appeal to business owners to be vigilant, and to check their premises for damage. We take all reports of criminal damage seriously, and would urge you to contact 101 to make a report, or get in touch with your local Neighbourhood Team.”

