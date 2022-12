Police are hunting two males in a dark coloured pick-up who stole heating oil from a tank and put it in a wheelie bin.

More than 300 litres were stolen in the incident in the Upperlands area around 5.45pm last night.

Anyone who saw the theft is asked to contact police on 101 using the reference 1719 19/12/22.

Mid Ulster police are advising householders to follow the guidance available on the PSNI website to help protect against these types of thefts.

