Police hunting for man ‘unlawfully at large’ from Maghaberry prison
In a statement today (Friday), the PSNI said Ray Lee was charged in May 2021 in relation to numerous fraud offences and is currently on remand pending crown court trial.
The statement continued: “He is believed by police to be the lead member of an organised crime gang involved in targeting the elderly and vulnerable in a series of frauds in which he purported to be a police officer in order to convince the victims to hand over cash and jewellery. Over 40 victims reported losses to police to the value of over £200,000.”
Lee is described as being approximately 5’9” tall, is of slim build and has brown eyes and brown hair.
Police added: “He was granted compassionate bail to attend a funeral in Dublin in August but failed to return as required to HMP Maghaberry, on Thursday 24th August. Officers would ask Lee, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to contact police on 101.”
A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.