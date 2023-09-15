Police are appealing for information to assist in locating a 30-year-old man who is currently unlawfully at large.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a statement today (Friday), the PSNI said Ray Lee was charged in May 2021 in relation to numerous fraud offences and is currently on remand pending crown court trial.

The statement continued: “He is believed by police to be the lead member of an organised crime gang involved in targeting the elderly and vulnerable in a series of frauds in which he purported to be a police officer in order to convince the victims to hand over cash and jewellery. Over 40 victims reported losses to police to the value of over £200,000.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lee is described as being approximately 5’9” tall, is of slim build and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Ray Lee. Photo submitted by the PSNI

Police added: “He was granted compassionate bail to attend a funeral in Dublin in August but failed to return as required to HMP Maghaberry, on Thursday 24th August. Officers would ask Lee, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to contact police on 101.”