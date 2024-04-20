Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was reported that two men, one armed with a suspected firearm and one with a knife, entered the Woodburn Road premises at around 11.10pm and threatened a number of patrons and staff before making off with a sum of cash.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “A white Hyundai car was stopped by police a short time later at Prince Andrew Way in the town and a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The man armed with the suspected firearm was reported to have been wearing a light coloured tracksuit and a white puffa style jacket, black trainers, a black balaclava and gloves. The man carrying the knife was wearing a black tracksuit with a white and black balaclava and black gloves.

Police are appealing for information in relation to the incident. Picture By: Pacemaker

"Efforts are ongoing to locate the second man believed to have been involved and anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 2072 19/04/24.”