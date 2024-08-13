Police in Ballymena appeal for information and witnesses after car set alight
Local officers received a report shortly after midnight that a car had been set alight in the Nursery Close area.
A police spokesperson said: “It’s understood the smash of a window could be heard, before the vehicle alarm was activated. A bottle had then been thrown into the car which ignited.
"Two people who were inside the property attempted to put the fire out before our colleagues from NIFRS attended the scene.
“Luckily no one was hurt but we believe this was a deliberate arson attack, and that a man was involved who was witnessed running from the scene in the direction of Devenagh Court.
“We would ask anyone who was in the vicinity of Nursery Close or Devenagh Court and noticed anyone acting suspiciously shortly after midnight, to make contact with police on 101 quoting reference 7 13/08/24.”