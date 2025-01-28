Police in Ballymena arrest man on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs and possession of drugs

By The Newsroom
Published 28th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police in Ballymena have arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs and possession of a class B and C controlled drug.

The arrest followed a routine vehicle check in the Henry Street area of the County Antrim town in the early hours of Sunday, January 26.

A spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said the man has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice