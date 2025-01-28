Police in Ballymena arrest man on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs and possession of drugs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Ballymena have arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs and possession of a class B and C controlled drug.

The arrest followed a routine vehicle check in the Henry Street area of the County Antrim town in the early hours of Sunday, January 26.

A spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said the man has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.