Police in Ballymena arrest man on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs and possession of drugs
Police in Ballymena have arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of driving whilst unfit through drugs and possession of a class B and C controlled drug.
The arrest followed a routine vehicle check in the Henry Street area of the County Antrim town in the early hours of Sunday, January 26.
A spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said the man has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.