Police found an unresponsive man "lying face up on the ground" in Ballymena and he was in possession of 149 grammes of Bromazolam tablets.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James McDowell (33), of Lanntara in Ballymena, admitted possession of Class C drugs on July 26, 2023.

A prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court when police found the defendant lying on the ground he was unresponsive and had "residue and crushed blue tablets around his mouth".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were able to awaken him slightly and he said he had taken a number of tablets. An ambulance was called.

The case was heard at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Photo by Pacemaker

A defence solicitor said there had been "a large quantity maybe two or three hundred" tablets.

He said the defendant has struggled with drug addiction "his whole life" but is engaging with a Community Addictions Team.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a poor record and added: "We need to try and stop him taking drugs."

He was put on Probation for a year with a condition that he gets counselling for drugs.