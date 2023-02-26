Police in Lisburn seek CCTV footage following theft of home heating oil drums

Police are investigating the theft of home heating oil drums from commercial premises in Lisburn.

They are urging the public to check their CCTV and dashcam footage to see if they have anything relevant to the inquiry.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a commercial theft of home heating oil drums from Lambeg Spar, Queensway which occurred on February 22 between 3-4am.

"A white van was used in this incident and has driven along the Moss Road, Lambeg at approximately 3.30am on that date.

Police are investigating a commercial theft of home heating oil drums from Lambeg Spar, Queensway. Picture: Google.