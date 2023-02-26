Register
Police in Lisburn seek CCTV footage following theft of home heating oil drums

Police are investigating the theft of home heating oil drums from commercial premises in Lisburn.

By Valerie Martin
1 hour ago

They are urging the public to check their CCTV and dashcam footage to see if they have anything relevant to the inquiry.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a commercial theft of home heating oil drums from Lambeg Spar, Queensway which occurred on February 22 between 3-4am.

"A white van was used in this incident and has driven along the Moss Road, Lambeg at approximately 3.30am on that date.

Police are investigating a commercial theft of home heating oil drums from Lambeg Spar, Queensway. Picture: Google.
"Police are requesting anyone in the area with CCTV or dashcam footage of this incident, or if you noticed anything suspicious to contact 101 and quote reference 1251 22/2/23.”