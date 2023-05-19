An arrest has been made after a young person was injured during an assault in Lurgan on Thursday.

A PSNI spokesperson said the suspect has been charged to court.

"Yesterday (May 18) the Local Policing Team in Lurgan responded to an ongoing assault which led to a young person being injured and his phone stolen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Officers responded promptly and were able to pursue the suspect through Lurgan town centre and he was quickly detained.

Police in Lurgan responded to an ongoing assault which led to a young person being injured and his phone stolen.

"The suspect was arrested for numerous offences including robbery and has been charged to court.