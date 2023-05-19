Register
Police in Lurgan detain assault suspect after town centre pursuit

An arrest has been made after a young person was injured during an assault in Lurgan on Thursday.

By Valerie Martin
Published 19th May 2023, 14:42 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 14:54 BST

A PSNI spokesperson said the suspect has been charged to court.

"Yesterday (May 18) the Local Policing Team in Lurgan responded to an ongoing assault which led to a young person being injured and his phone stolen.

"Officers responded promptly and were able to pursue the suspect through Lurgan town centre and he was quickly detained.

Police in Lurgan responded to an ongoing assault which led to a young person being injured and his phone stolen.Police in Lurgan responded to an ongoing assault which led to a young person being injured and his phone stolen.
"The suspect was arrested for numerous offences including robbery and has been charged to court.

"Police searched the route ran by the suspect and the victim’s phone was located in a ditch before being returned,” the spokesperson added.