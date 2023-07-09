Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Police in Newtownabbey issue descriptions of suspects after power tools taken and attempted burglaries take place

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a burglary and attempted burglaries in the Newtownabbey area.
By Valerie Martin
Published 9th Jul 2023, 10:42 BST

Power tools worth hundreds of pounds were stolen in one of the incidents.

Detective Sergeant Boyd said: “Police received three reports on Saturday morning, July 8 that we believe occurred approximately between the hours of 4am and 7am.

"It was first reported to police a man was acting suspiciously at the side of a house in the Ballyhenry Avenue area and located a short time later in the garage.

Most Popular
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a recent burglary and attempted burglaries in the Newtownabbey area. Picture: PacemakerPolice are appealing for information and witnesses following a recent burglary and attempted burglaries in the Newtownabbey area. Picture: Pacemaker
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a recent burglary and attempted burglaries in the Newtownabbey area. Picture: Pacemaker

"When confronted by the homeowner he made off. Nothing was taken and the man is described as of slim build and approximately 5” 9’. He was wearing a baseball cap, green bomber jacket, blue jeans and white trainers.

"Police then received a report that a number of power tools, worth hundreds of pounds, had been stolen from a shed at a house in the Dorchester Avenue area.

"A third report was received of an attempted burglary in the Ballyhenry Gardens area.

"Two men were seen acting suspiciously in the area. Some items had been moved from a shed. But nothing was taken.

"One of the men matched a similar description as the man acting suspiciously at a property in the Ballyhenry Avenue area.

"The other man was also of slim build and was wearing a black beanie hat, a dark blue and light blue raincoat and jeans.

"We are linking these reports and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in these areas or who may have information that could help with our enquiries, to get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference number 456 of 08/07/23.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Read More
The Twelfth 2023: full list of parades, where they are taking place and what to ...

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/