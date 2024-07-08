Police in Portadown found 26 Pregabalin tablets on man acting suspiciously at train station, Craigavon court hears
Conor James McConville, from Portmore Street, in Portadown, appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison before Craigavon Magistrates Court, charged with possession of the Class C drug Pregabalin.
-
-
The court was told that on March 15 this year, police were conducting routine patrols at Portadown train station.
“They noticed the defendant acting suspiciously. He was searched under the Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and 26 Pregabalin tablets were found on him which weren’t prescribed to him,” a prosecutor told the court.
Defence solicitor Mr Chris Logue, representing the defendant, said: “It was an immediate plea. You will see from the record Your Worship has dealt with him for assaults on police. He has a release date of around August 8 as well.
"This is the last thing he has on the horizon. When he gets out hopefully on August 8 he will hopefully have nothing hanging over him,” said Mr Logue. “It’s up to him what he does from here.”
District Judge Michael Ranaghan said McConville has a “significant” record for drugs “albeit the maximum sentence here is three months”.
The district judge said: “I would have been thinking somewhere around two months but then I do apply the additional credit.”
He sentenced McConville to one month in prison to run concurrently with his current sentence plus the offender levy of £25.