Police in Portadown investigating report of assault on young person in People’s Park
Police are appealing for information in relation to reports of a young person being assaulted in People’s Park, Portadown.
The incident occurred at approximately 8.20pm on Sunday, September 15.
In a statement, the PSNI added “If you witnessed this incident please contact police on 101 quoting serial 1509 15/09/24.”