Police in Portadown investigating report of assault on young person in People’s Park

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Sep 2024, 08:34 GMT
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 08:35 GMT
Police are appealing for information in relation to reports of a young person being assaulted in People’s Park, Portadown.

The incident occurred at approximately 8.20pm on Sunday, September 15.

In a statement, the PSNI added “If you witnessed this incident please contact police on 101 quoting serial 1509 15/09/24.”

