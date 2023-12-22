Police are investigating an early morning attempted burglary in the Portadown area.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They are appealing for any information in relation to an incident Wentworth Green on Monday, December 11 at approximately 1am when it is believed that the would-be burglars entered an enclosed garden and attempted the doors of a property.

A police spokesperson said: “They were disturbed by the home owner and made off onto the Tandragee Road and then in the direction of Annagh football pitch (Portadown town centre). The men were described as wearing dark-coloured ski masks and dark-coloured clothing.”