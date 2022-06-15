Loading...

Police in Waringstown charge man with drugs offences

A man is due in court this morning (Wednesday, June 15) on drug charges.

By Valerie Martin
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 8:42 am

Police in Waringstown charged the 29-year-old man with a number of offences including possession with intent to supply a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug and threats to commit criminal damage.

He is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court this morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said that as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Pubic Prosecution Service.

Police arrested two men after a search in Waringstown.

A 57-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of drug offences on Tuesday (June 14), has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

End of era as Debenhams sign at Craigavon’s Rushmere Shopping Centre comes down ...