Police in Waringstown charge man with drugs offences

Police in Waringstown charged the 29-year-old man with a number of offences including possession with intent to supply a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug and threats to commit criminal damage.
He is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court this morning.
A PSNI spokesperson said that as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Pubic Prosecution Service.
A 57-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of drug offences on Tuesday (June 14), has been released on bail pending further enquiries.