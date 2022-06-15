Police in Waringstown charge man with drugs offences

Police in Waringstown charged the 29-year-old man with a number of offences including possession with intent to supply a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug and threats to commit criminal damage.

He is due to appear before Craigavon Magistrates’ Court this morning.

A PSNI spokesperson said that as is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Pubic Prosecution Service.

Police arrested two men after a search in Waringstown.