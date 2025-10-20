Police say they have increased proactive patrols in the Wellington Green area of Larne following reports of anti-social behaviour.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Our neighbourhood team will continue to engage with Larne residents regarding the concerns they highlight to us.

"We will investigate every report of anti-social behaviour and would ask that anyone who sees this tells us about it as it happens on 101, or 999 in an emergency.

"It's really important that we are made aware of crimes or incidents that impact upon the quality of life in your community, to help us to focus our officers where they are needed and take positive action.”

Police have also urged parents and guardians to speak to their young people about where they are and who they are with, and to warn them of the dangers of getting involved in this type of behaviour. “Ultimately, they could end up with a criminal record which may impact their future employment and travel prospects,” the spokesperson added.